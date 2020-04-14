Grammar Nazi vs Rangoli Chandel on Twitter is more informative than PM Modi's 'lockdown extension' speech

Here’s how their conversation went on the micro blogging site

J: Seriously, how do you have so much confidence to spout dumbass bullshit like this on a day to day basis?

R: Why you idiot ...?? it’s not president of India’s account it’s my account, I am a young Indian buzzing with good bad silly all kind of ideas ... a little fool like you will stop me from writing my tweets on my own account ? Really you think you can ?

J: You should bottle this dumbass confidence. You can make your own money instead of living off your sister.

R: Dasvi fail lukhi, Dimaag ki baat toh aise kar rahi hai jaise kahan ki scientist ho, I am university toppers in Bachelor of science Bachelor of Education Masters in Microbiology Diploma in Clinical research, lukhi sadakchap self declared bipolar why you talking about brains...?