Grammar Nazi vs Rangoli Chandel on Twitter is more informative than PM Modi's 'lockdown extension' speech

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and social media mouthpiece Rangoli Chandel engaged in a Twitter spat with a journalist who questioned her about demanding the cancellation of 2024 elections and keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘lead’ in the next term as well.
Here’s how their conversation went on the micro blogging site
J: Seriously, how do you have so much confidence to spout dumbass bullshit like this on a day to day basis?
R: Why you idiot ...?? it’s not president of India’s account it’s my account, I am a young Indian buzzing with good bad silly all kind of ideas ... a little fool like you will stop me from writing my tweets on my own account ? Really you think you can ?
J: You should bottle this dumbass confidence. You can make your own money instead of living off your sister.
R: Dasvi fail lukhi, Dimaag ki baat toh aise kar rahi hai jaise kahan ki scientist ho, I am university toppers in Bachelor of science Bachelor of Education Masters in Microbiology Diploma in Clinical research, lukhi sadakchap self declared bipolar why you talking about brains...?
A user intervened and wrote, "abhi koi us university ka naam puch lega to khali fukat university ki badnaami isliye rehne do didi."
Rangoli responded with "Bachelor of science Bachelor of Education From HP university
Masters in Microbiology, biotechnology,Uttaranchal college of science and technology , Gharwal university
Diploma in Clinical research ICRI , Mumbai,These are mostly government run no private institutions Grinning face with smiling eyes..Jali?"
This was when another user tagged along and commented, "Not* private institutions. Ek 't' kha gayi aap. Koi nahi. We still believe you."
Earlier Chandel was warned by Twitter for spreading hate and hurling abuses on the platform. For the uninitiated, Twitter may send warnings or suspend your account if it has been reported for violating their rules surrounding abuse. This includes engaging in abusive behaviour and sending threats to others on the micro-blogging site.
