Govt of India handle trolled for saying Karwa Chauth fast 'ensures long and healthy life of husband'

On Wednesday, India celebrated Karwa Chauth amid a pandemic. Karwa Chauth, which was earlier observed mostly in the northern states of the country, it has now become popular in other parts of India too.
As per traditions, on this day, married women keep a fast for their husbands. But with changing times, nowadays most husbands also observe a fast and keep their wives company during Karwa Chauth.
However, a Government of India's Twitter was brutally trolled for saying that Karwa Chauth fast 'ensures long and healthy life of husband.'
The handle tweeted, "Karwa Chauth fast ensures a long and healthy life of husband but during this time of COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining social distance, washing hands, and wearing a mask is also very important to stay healthy! This Karwa Chauth, stay home, and stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona"
This clearly did not go well. Netizens slammed Government of India's handle for promoting misogyny and superstitious practices.
A Twitter user said, "Please show me a paper published in an internationally recognised peer reviewed journal establishing karwa chauth fast ensures a long and healthy life of husband. Else, don’t spread superstitions. You are government handle, tweet responsibly."
Another Twitter user said, "Legitimising an absolute regressive practice seeped into misogyny and superstition. Tch."
