'Government Joins The Food Table' As 5 Friends Celebrate Eid With Dinner Outdoors

Get App
There's a catch to this as it did not see someone joining the table in person, but just their subtle presence amounted to a considerable increase in the bill.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
A dinner bill has gone viral on social media showing how a food treat on the occasion of Eid had a special 'guest' joining a table of five friends. There's a catch to this as it did not see someone joining the table in person, but just their subtle presence amounted to a considerable increase in the bill.

Still haven't guessed about what we are talking about? Okay, let us spill the beans and tell you that it's about the taxes that add up to the money for the food you consume at an eatery. It was learned that a group of friends ended up paying more than a thousand rupees extra due to the involvement of taxes.

Bringing this out on social media, one of the friends shared an X post, saying hilariously, "...The government also joined us at the table." The total amount on the bill was Rs. 7,316 of which Rs. 1,116 were merely taxes levied by the government.

The post surfaced online on April 11 as India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr. It no sooner went viral and gathered more than four lakh views on X. The scene elicited mixed reactions.

Most people found no harm in paying huge taxes while dining at a lavish eatery and hardly anyone tried to empathise with him. People also pointed out that it was their choice of restaurant and dishes that rolled up to the heavy price and said "Don't crib to defame government."

