Gorilla Glue strikes again: After viral hair mishap, now man sticks red plastic cup to his face

It may be a ringing endorsement for the strength of Gorilla Glue, but two people in the US are suffering the unfortunate aftereffects of using industrial strength glue on their body. Warnings on bottles and the fact that their own body was not the best surface to experiment on did not deter them. And within the span of a week, there were two suffering Louisiana citizens - one with her hair glued to their scalp and the other with a red plastic cup glued to his face.

The Tessica Brown incident went viral over a week ago, after the TikToker revealed that she had swapped out her favorite hair spray for Gorilla Spray Adhesive, thinking that it would not make any massive difference. And while the world watched in horror and took it as a cautionary tale, one individual decided to test out the strength of Gorilla glue.

Not a subtle test, mind you.

The skeptic decided to prove that Brown was lying, by gluing a red Solo Cup to his face. Unfortunately for Len Martin, Tessa Brown had not been lying. And soon, the aspiring rapper was asking people on Instagram to pray for him as doctors discussed about "cutting the tip of my lips off in surgery".