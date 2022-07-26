Gopi Bahu getting out of coma after husband yells for Green tea is all things desi

Image credit: Google

Desi serials have everything that matters. Do you remember Gopi Bahu's antics? Do you remember Gopi Bahu's antic from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya? She had washed a laptop with detergent. Although Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ended in 2020, the reboot version called Tera Mera Saath Rahe started this year.

Now in an old viral video, Gopi is seen injured and in a coma in a hospital. He yells at her and demands green tea, to make her come out of coma.

Here’s p2 she did wake up pic.twitter.com/Ige73ztuPR — Flop (@flophairera) July 24, 2022

Earlier a clip had gone viral that showed girlbossfication of Gopi bahu. She can be seen asking her family members, "Kab tak free ka pyaar leti rahogi? Payment bhi toh do iski." (“How long do you want to keep taking my love for free? You should pay me back in kind, too." It may not be a rebellious statement but Gopi bahu's history of suffering shocked Twitterati.