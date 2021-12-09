'GOOSEBUMPS!': Netizens are completely blown away by SS Rajamouli's RRR movie trailer

The trailer of the SS Rajamouli's much-awaited mega-budget film RRR was launched today. This is Rajamouli's first film after the record breaking success of his Bahubali film series and therefore the expectations from this movie is sky high. Just like Bahubali and other films of the director, RRR too is a big-screen spectacle.

The film, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of Sitarama, while Jr NTR will be playing Komaram in the multi-starrer saga.

The trailer comes as a visual treat, full of high-octane stunt sequences. The team of the film took to social media to disseminate YouTube links to RRR trailer in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Here's what Netizens are saying about the RRR trailer:

Advertisement

Three minutes high voltage madness in a packed theatre!! GOOSEBUMPS STUFF!!! 💥💥💥 #RRRTrailer #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN — MEGA FMLY Trend Setters (@MeagFmly) December 9, 2021

#RRRTrailer Master of creating new weapons that are so so powerful ; reliable and long lasting and this time; these weapons are for India - Wow👏 @ssrajamouli garu 🙏 Shastanga Namaskaram for your vision & team work #RRRMovieTrailer #SSRajamouli @AlwaysRamChara🔥 @tarak9999 🌊💪 pic.twitter.com/MOyLXw7srb — 🎃ɪ'ᴍ ʙᴀᴅ_ʙɪʜ ᴜ ᴄᴀɴ'ᴛ_ ᴋɪʟʟ ᴍᴇ _📌45 (@name_is_ashtosh) December 9, 2021

Advertisement

RRR whatta trailer .... goosebumps — Baadal (@cloud___33) December 9, 2021

Advertisement

My whole body got into electrified shock when i started watching #RRRMovieTrailer.what a visual created by maestro ace director ss rajamouli he left me speechless i don't have words to explain what i saw in that 3 mins#RRRMovieCelebrations pic.twitter.com/vIeqOWzhsc — Modi Anoop🇮🇳 (@ModiAnoop1) December 9, 2021

After missing the theatrical release multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie will finally hit the screens on January 7 worldwide.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:02 PM IST