'GOOSEBUMPS!': Netizens are completely blown away by SS Rajamouli's RRR movie trailer

The trailer of the SS Rajamouli's much-awaited mega-budget film RRR was launched today. This is Rajamouli's first film after the record breaking success of his Bahubali film series and therefore the expectations from this movie is sky high. Just like Bahubali and other films of the director, RRR too is a big-screen spectacle.
Get ready to hold your breath for 3 minutes & 7 seconds…— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 9, 2021
Here’s #RRRTrailer https://t.co/ibJceVNL51
See you in theatres on 7th Jan 2022.. #BraceYourselvesForRRR #RRRMovie@ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @mmkeeravaani @aliaa08 @DVVMovie @RRRMovie
The film, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.
RRR is a fictional story inspired by the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of Sitarama, while Jr NTR will be playing Komaram in the multi-starrer saga.
The trailer comes as a visual treat, full of high-octane stunt sequences. The team of the film took to social media to disseminate YouTube links to RRR trailer in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Here's what Netizens are saying about the RRR trailer:
Three minutes high voltage madness in a packed theatre!! GOOSEBUMPS STUFF!!! 💥💥💥 #RRRTrailer #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN— MEGA FMLY Trend Setters (@MeagFmly) December 9, 2021
#RRRTrailer Master of creating new weapons that are so so powerful ; reliable and long lasting and this time; these weapons are for India - Wow👏 @ssrajamouli garu 🙏 Shastanga Namaskaram for your vision & team work #RRRMovieTrailer #SSRajamouli @AlwaysRamChara🔥 @tarak9999 🌊💪 pic.twitter.com/MOyLXw7srb— 🎃ɪ'ᴍ ʙᴀᴅ_ʙɪʜ ᴜ ᴄᴀɴ'ᴛ_ ᴋɪʟʟ ᴍᴇ _📌45 (@name_is_ashtosh) December 9, 2021
Special mention to @DOPSenthilKumar u brought life to @ssrajamouli's vision sir. Mind blowing visuals🎥👏👏 #RRRMovieTrailer #RRRTrailer #RRR— shravan kumar (@shravan259339) December 9, 2021
RRR trailer is MIND-BLOWING 🔥🔥🔥— Digvijay Khade (@Digvijay_Khade) December 9, 2021
Sheer brilliance of @ssrajamouli sir.
Looking forward to watch it on big screen.#RRRMovieTrailer #RamCharan #JrNTR #AjayDevgn
If just a 3 min 7sec cut can turn u speechless. Imagine what a 3hr 7min movie can make us in theatres 🔥#RRRTrailer💥❤️🔥https://t.co/hDC8kYncoG— Charith Betha (@CharithBetha) December 9, 2021
@ssrajamouli@AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999@DVVMovies @RRRMovie @sivacherry9 @RcYuvaShakthi #RRR #RRRMovieTrailer #RRRTraileronDec9th pic.twitter.com/Zp87V0vnKw
RRR whatta trailer .... goosebumps— Baadal (@cloud___33) December 9, 2021
My whole body got into electrified shock when i started watching #RRRMovieTrailer.what a visual created by maestro ace director ss rajamouli he left me speechless i don't have words to explain what i saw in that 3 mins#RRRMovieCelebrations pic.twitter.com/vIeqOWzhsc— Modi Anoop🇮🇳 (@ModiAnoop1) December 9, 2021
After missing the theatrical release multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie will finally hit the screens on January 7 worldwide.