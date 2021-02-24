'Goons in Khaki': Delhi Police reprimanded for brutality after assault video goes viral

Indians are pretty familiar with police brutality. We have witnessed it time and again. After all, where to draw the line between responsibility and power. Once again, an incident of police brutality has taken place in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar.

Recently a video went viral where two policemen can be seen beating up a man and using abusive language. The video was captured by a journalist, Somrita Ghosh. In the caption, she mentioned that the man had tried to counter the policemen verbally before the police started thrashing him.