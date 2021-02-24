'Goons in Khaki': Delhi Police reprimanded for brutality after assault video goes viral

Indians are pretty familiar with police brutality. We have witnessed it time and again. After all, where to draw the line between responsibility and power. Once again, an incident of police brutality has taken place in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar.
Recently a video went viral where two policemen can be seen beating up a man and using abusive language. The video was captured by a journalist, Somrita Ghosh. In the caption, she mentioned that the man had tried to counter the policemen verbally before the police started thrashing him.
The video caused a lot of stir on Twitter. Reportedly, an inquiry has been initiated against the policemen involved. Somrita also updated that the two cops have been suspended.
"Delhi Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against two policemen who were seen thrashing and abusing a person in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar in a viral video," said Delhi Police.
The disturbing video has been shared widely. People are criticising the policemen and calling out their hooliganism. They are concerned that if police behave like this, whom can they trust. It is being said that no matter what the crime, proper legal action should be taken instead of beating people and abusing them.
