Google Maps showed 'Blood Lake' in US hills of South Dakota

With several people thanking Google Maps for helping them make way to some hating it for screwing up their travel, this case is much more that the usual buzz.

A Reddit user was left spooked having spotted something that appeared like 'blood lake', hidden in the sandy hills of South Dakota, U.S. The scary and strange discovery was uploaded on the social media platform by a user named u/BlakeCakee.

Netizens suggested via comments that the lake color could be a resultant of mining activities in the area, and called it another case of environmental destruction. The forest, which is located in the west of South Dakota and borders neighbouring Wyoming, is a popular location with mountain climbers and campers, The Science Times reported.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 01:45 PM IST