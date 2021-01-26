Google celebrates India's colourful heritage with Republic Day doodle

Today, India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. Republic Day - which is celebrated on January 26 every year - marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

On the occasion, to celebrate India's colourful heritage, Google has come up with a doodle which captures vibrant colours, art, and the architectural, cultural and sartorial heritage of India.

The doodle portrays, people from various religious and cultural backgrounds, underlining the diversity of India, and they, in turn, represent various occupations too, such as a cricketer swinging his willow, farmers, teachers, folk musicians, drum players, filmmakers, dancers, musicians, besides young students.

Check the early concepts and sketches of the artwork below: