Google celebrates India's colourful heritage with Republic Day doodle

Today, India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. Republic Day - which is celebrated on January 26 every year - marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.
On the occasion, to celebrate India's colourful heritage, Google has come up with a doodle which captures vibrant colours, art, and the architectural, cultural and sartorial heritage of India.
The doodle portrays, people from various religious and cultural backgrounds, underlining the diversity of India, and they, in turn, represent various occupations too, such as a cricketer swinging his willow, farmers, teachers, folk musicians, drum players, filmmakers, dancers, musicians, besides young students.
Check the early concepts and sketches of the artwork below:
In the description, Google informed that the Doodle is illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar.
In celebration of India's Republic Day, today's doodle artwork reflects the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colourful nation to life, stated the note released by the company.
"With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument), both featured in the doodle artwork, are just a few examples of India's rich heritage," the note by Google added.
Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark significant and historic events, birthdays of famous personalities; and has portrayed this occasion several times in previous years.
"From its distinctive architectural styles to the Bollywood film industry, India's cultural impact is felt across the world, and today, there is much to celebrate. Happy Republic Day, India!," the note added.
While speaking about his artwork, Fondekar, who drew the doodle said he was ecstatic to be part of this art project with Google, and hoped the message of unity in diversity will reach the masses when they see the artwork online.
"I drew inspiration from the people of India -- the culture, traditions, history, and architecture," he was quoted as saying in the statement by Google.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)