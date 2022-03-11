Good news non-smokers! THIS company has 6 day extra off for you

Smoking breaks are a too common in offices around the world, with people puffing a cigarette even more than 2-3 times in their work shift. To curb or reduce this habit, a Japanese workplace dedicated to offer perks to non-smokers.



According to The Telegraph, marketing firm Piala Inc made a change to its paid time off policy after a non-smoking employee submitted a complaint over how cigarette breaks influenced one's productivity. Considering the note of concern, the Japanese company announced an additional six days off each year for its non-smoking staff. This came in to balance the work-time smokers spent for cigarette breaks.



Hirotaka Matsushima, a spokesperson for Piala Inc., was quoted by The Telegraph, “One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems.” He added that the frequent cigarette breaks meant many employees were away from their desks upwards of 15 minutes each day.

The company’s CEO, Takao Asuka, reportedly decided to provide nonsmoking staff a time off in compension. Talking to the Tokyo based news agency Kyodo News, he said “I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion.”

