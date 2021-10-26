e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bombay HC adjourns Aryan Khan's bail plea, hearing to resume tomorrow at 2.30 pm
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:30 PM IST

'Good days are coming': Netizens cheer as Rahul Dravid applies for Team India head coach post

FPJ Web Desk
Former India captain Rahul Dravid | File Photo

Former India captain Rahul Dravid | File Photo

Advertisement

Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Tuesday applied for the position of head coach of the Men in Blue senior team.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head has applied for the position of Team India head coach.

The source also pointed that former India batter VVS Laxman is in the race to take over from Dravid as the NCA head.

"Yes, Dravid has applied for the position of Team India head coach and Laxman is definitely in the race to take over as NCA head. Talks are on and we have to see how it goes," the source said.

Earlier, in what came as the biggest positive for Indian cricket in recent times, former India skipper Rahul Dravid had agreed to take over as the head coach of the national team. The development took place on the sidelines of the final of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Current coach Ravi Shastri's contract ends with the T20 World Cup. After the upcoming T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli will also be stepping down as the side's captain in the shortest format.

With inputs from ANI.

ALSO READ

T20 World Cup: Is Quinton de Kock's 'unavailability' related to his stand on BLM? Twitter flooded...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal