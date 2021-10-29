'Gone too soon': Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing leaves fans including celebrities in utter shock

Kannada cinema actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, breathed his last on Friday after experiencing cardiac arrest.He was 46 years old at the time.

At 11:30 a.m. today, the actor was brought to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was continually monitored and treated by a team of doctors.

Following the news, a large crowd had gathered outside the hospital in Bengaluru. Dr. Rajkumar's youngest son, Puneeth, is a Kannada film legend. In terms of work, Puneeth Rajkumar's next film, Dvita, is a psychological thriller drama. Pawan Kumar, who rose to prominence with the film U Turn, will direct the film.

Superstar Mahesh Babu on Friday tweeted, he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar’s tragic demise. He tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise. One of the most humble people I’ve met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, Vivek Oberoi posted, “Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you, dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain. #PuneethRajkumar.”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Actress Hansika Motwani has mourned the untimely demise of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. She tweeted, “I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate, warm, and humble human being!! this is so tragic. Deepest condolence to his family. May his soul rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 03:23 PM IST