Gone In 30 Seconds! Robber Disguised As Woman Loots 28 Kg Of Silver From Jeweller's Employee Waiting Outside Ahmedabad Showroom (VIDEO)

Gujarat: CCTV Records Robber Disguised As Woman Stealing Silver Worth Rs 23.5 lakh | X@himansulive

Gujarat: An incident of a robbery in broad daylight was recently reported from the streets of Krishnanagar in Ahmedabad, where a thief dressed himself as a woman to steal and escape with silver ornaments worth more than Rs 23 lakh.

The robber was disguised as a woman whose face was covered with a veil. He spot and learned about a man, later identified as an employee of the jewellery store, waiting there with the bag full of ornaments on his scooter, only to rob him sooner and flee. In a blink of his eye, the thief grabbed the bag containing 28 kg of jewellery and escaped the location on a scooter ridden by his accompany.

CCTV camera records robbery

Silver worth Rs 23.5 lakh

Two persons were involved in the robbery of silver ornaments which was reported to be worth Rs 23.5 lakh. A nearby CCTV camera recorded the robbery and the visual has now surfaced on the internet.

The video of the silver robbery from Gujarat shows a person dressed up as a woman approaching a parked two wheeler and lifting a bag from the vehicle, which was reported of containing precious ornaments. It showed the 'woman' slowly walking towards the vehicle to grab the bag. The bag filled with silver jewellery was gone in seconds as the culprit sat on a bike and escaped uncaught.

By the time the employee tried to start his vehicle and catch hold of the culprits, they had already escaped.

Complaint lodged

The incident took place on Wednesday and the matter was reported to the local police. Alongside the CCTV footage, complainant Vikesh Shah mentioned that one of his employees waiting in front of the shop with 28 kg of silver was robbed while he was waiting on his two wheeler in the Krishnanagar area.

Shah told the media that the robber was dressed up as a woman to steal the bag weighing 28 kg. The stolen bag is said to contain silver anklets and earrings.