'God of T20 Cricket': Twitter reacts to Pollard's six 6s in over

Kieron Pollard became the second batsman in the history of T20Is to hit six sixes in an over. He reached the feat during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Antigua.
Pollard achieved this feat against Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in the sixth over of the innings. Interestingly, Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in the game before getting hammered by ollardP. He dismissed Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran before Pollard went ballistic.
After the astonishing hitting display by Pollard, fans had a lot to say about the sheer class of the man from West Indies.
Captain Pollard came into bat after West Indies were in a spot of bother with Sri Lankan bowlers spinning a web around the top class hitters. However, The West Indies skipper remained unfazed and counter-attacked the Sri Lankan spinners.
After smashing Dananjaya to all parts of the ground, Pollard turned towards the dressing room and bowed to his teammates.
Before Pollard went ballistic in Antigua, Yuvraj Singh was the only player in international T20 to hit six sixes in an over. He achieved the feat during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 against England's Stuart Broad.
Overall, Pollard is now the third batsman in International cricket to hit six sixes in an over. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs was the first man to achieve the feat. Gibbs scored 36 runs in an over against The Netherlands in the 2007 ODI World Cup.
