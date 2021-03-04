'God of T20 Cricket': Twitter reacts to Pollard's six 6s in over

Kieron Pollard became the second batsman in the history of T20Is to hit six sixes in an over. He reached the feat during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

Pollard achieved this feat against Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in the sixth over of the innings. Interestingly, Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in the game before getting hammered by ollardP. He dismissed Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran before Pollard went ballistic.

After the astonishing hitting display by Pollard, fans had a lot to say about the sheer class of the man from West Indies.