Goa Polls 2022: Congress' Rahul Gandhi holds door-to-door campaign, clicks picture with women; netizens say 'cuteness overloaded'

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi today campaigned for his party in Goa, where the party's candidates also took a pledge of loyalty in his presence. Mr Gandhi is on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where elections are scheduled to be held on February 14.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier scheduled to visit on February 2, which was postponed to February 4 as he had parliamentary commitments and also his visit to Raipur on February 3 for 'bhoomi poojan' of the memorial in honour of martyrs.

The leader also conducted door to door campaign where-in he spoke to the citizens urging them to vote for his party. In a video shared by a Twitter user, the former Congress president was seen discussing about issues with women. The leader with a humble gesture shook hands with a lady. A woman also requested him to take his mask off to click a picture with him.

Mr Gandhi took the mask off his face and clicked a photograph with the woman.

The Twitter user who shared the video captioned it 'Cuteness Overloaded'. Many netizens praised Rahul Gandhi for his humble and polite behaviours while one also requested to visit at his place in Vosco.

In his presence today, Congress candidates vowed not to defect after the election, something that has hurt the party in the past.

In 2017, the Congress won 17 of 40 seats in Goa but the BJP, after winning 13 seats, took power with help from smaller parties and independents. Two years later, 15 Congress MLAs switched to the BJP, led by the Congress's leader of opposition, Babu Kavlekar, who was made Deputy Chief Minister by the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier made candidates sign anti-defection affidavits.

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with representatives of the Tourism Sector, Anganwadi staff and others. According to party leaders, the Congress MP took out a door-to-door campaign at Sada, Mormugao before his meeting with candidates.

Goa will vote on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:48 PM IST