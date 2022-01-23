Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Nitin Gadkari, others pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary

Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in our daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra. He passed away on November 17, 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Remembering the founder of Shiv Sena and a visionary Leader, Shri #BalasahebThackeray ji on his birth anniversary."

Remembering the founder of Shiv Sena and a visionary Leader, Shri #BalasahebThackeray ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/61aAGRmkk2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 23, 2022

"The emperor who held hindutva at heart, tribute to the respected Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari's tweet read in Marathi.

Advertisement

Earlier this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Humble tributes to the nationalist leader Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary! 🙏🏻🚩#BalasahebThackeray pic.twitter.com/gZ27LUGl6s — Archana (@sparrowarchana) November 17, 2021

Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti!!🙏#BalasahebThackeray 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFNrjsJDY8 — Srinivasreddy T (@TSR_8989) January 23, 2022

Advertisement

Tributes and my homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was an inspirational leader & worked for the welfare of people! #BalasahebThackeray @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/6FZ82rVnqr — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) January 23, 2022

I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.#BalasahebThackeray pic.twitter.com/yIAY1Y0LTE — Adv Suman Shrivastava (@iadvsuman) January 23, 2022

Happy Birthday #Balasahebthackeray #Tiger Ek hi Tiger Tha Hindustan Mein Who never Minced his Words....My Idol Who taught Me To Work For Nation First, Than For Your People And than for yourself..... pic.twitter.com/OPFe52syZO — Sanjay Pathak (@sanjaypathak80) January 22, 2022

Remembering #BalasahebThackeray on his Jayanti. Shiv Sena stood for the cause of Hindus and Marathi asmita during his time.

The kids have dumped the ideology and moved on.

Time for voters to do the same. — Smita Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) January 23, 2022

Tribute to late hindu hriday samrat Baba #BalasahebThackeray . Who inspired us with his thoughts and brave vision for upliftment of hindus. Homage to 'Hindu Nation leader Sri #BalasahebThackeray. 🕉🚩🚩🚩



His ideals & thoughts still continue to inspire all of Hindu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GVk2FpVL8s — Pragati Singh Rajawat 🇮🇳 (@PragatiSinghRa5) January 23, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:31 AM IST