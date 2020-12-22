'Go, corona go': Ramdas Athawale says COVID-19 cases now subsiding because of his COVID-19 slogan

In February, as COVID-19 first made its presence felt in India, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had taken it upon himself to tell the virus to go away. Now, nearly a year later, it would seem that it is finally taking heed.

For the less updated among us, allow us to jog your memory. In February 2020, videos of Ramdas Athawale chanting "Corona go...go corona" had gone viral. For some time, many others had also taken up the strange battle cry, and from prayer meets to viral videos of the 9 Baje 9 minute' initiative - "Go Corona Go" was a popular catchphrase. A follow up slogan by the Union Minister had offered a slightly different variation. "Go Corona, Go Corona, No Corona, No Corona," he proclaimed in April.