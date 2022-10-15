Global Hunger Index 2022: India ranks 107 of 121 countries; Opposition leaders slam Union govt | Representational image

India slipped six places on Global Hunger Index 2022 to take 107th position out of 121 countries ranked. India has been ranked last in all south Asian countries except Afghanistan. India scored 29.1, European NGOs Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe– have labelled the level of hunger as 'serious.'

The Global Hunger Index scores are based on the values of four component indicators – undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, child mortality. Reportedly, the data used for these indicators are sourced through UN and other agencies like Unicef, Food and Agriculture Organization etc.

India ranks behind its neighbours Nepal (81), Pakistan (99), Sri Lanka (64) and Bangladesh (84). Opposition leaders reacted on to the report and questioned the BJP-led central government.

Look how the opposition party leaders reacted to this:

When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?



22.4 crore people in India are considered undernourished



India's rank in the Global Hunger Index is near the bottom -- 107 out of 121 countries — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 15, 2022

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote, "BJP gives speeches to make India a 5 trillion economy. But we are also at number 107 in hunger index. Among top 106 countries, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, are better than us in providing two time meals. India cannot become number 1 without providing good education to every child."

बीजेपी वाले भाषण तो 5 ट्रिलियन इकॉनमी बनाने के देते हैं. लेकिन हैंगर इंडेक्स में भी हम 107वें नम्बर पर हैं….

दो वक़्त की रोटी उपलब्ध कराने में भी 106 देश, नेपाल, पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश तक, हमसे बेहतर है



हर बच्चे को अच्छी शिक्षा की व्यवस्था किए बिना भारत नम्बर-1 नहीं बन सकता https://t.co/r3U5kmKhbq — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 15, 2022

For all its drum beating about ‘New India’, we are far behind Nepal, Bangladesh & even Sri Lanka on the Global Hunger Index. Godi media will conveniently look away & instead focus on namaz, mandir & masjid issues. This is what BJP has brought the country to. https://t.co/sNwxdNfRLg — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 15, 2022

Bangladesh has moved eight notches down to rank 84th among 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, still surpassing neighbouring India (107th), Pakistan (99th) and Afghanistan (109th).



वाकई हम 'विश्व गुरू' बनने के पथ पर अग्रसर हैं। #GlobalHungerIndex pic.twitter.com/YHve1hQOqf — Rafat Fatima (@RafatFatimaINC) October 14, 2022