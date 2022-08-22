Glass piece removed from man's tummy; here's how it happened

Image credit: Google

A man was suffering from stomach pain. He was operated by a team of doctors who removed an extracted piece of glass from his tummy. The operation took place at Berhampur MKCG hospital. Doctors were thinking how the glass piece went into the patient's tummy.

Reportedly, the man was boozing alcohol with his buddies. He went to Surat in Gujarat and was working there in the cotton industry. 10 days earlier he was boozing with his friends. Post consuming alcohol, he was having pain in his stomach, so he left for his village.

His stomach and legs began swelling. The pain became unbearable and later he consulted the MKCG medical team in Berhampur. Post the X-ray report, there was a glass spotted in his tummy. The doctor told that the condition of the patient was stable.

