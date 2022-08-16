Girl rescues kitten from drain; watch viral video

Twitter

On hearing a kitten's meow, a girl took to trace the animal from around. As she and her group of friends doubted that the sound might be sourced to a nearby drainage, she non-hesitantly began her quick rescue process.

In an act of kindness that's winning hearts of netizens, a girl was seen rescuing a kitten from a street drain. Tracing the finest meow voice of the young animal fallen into drain, she took to lay down on the road in an attempt to pull the kitten out to land. She dropped her hand into the drain resource in search of the kitten.

Since the video was shared on Twitter, it has won over 90K views. Netizens began to appreciate her efforts to rescue the animal from pain and plight.

Watch video:

This group of friends heard a kitten meowing and noticed it had fallen down a storm drain.



This is the moment one of the girls was able to rescue the kitten! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 😺❤️🐈 🇧🇷



