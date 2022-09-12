e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGirl performs Katrina Kaif's item number 'Chikni Chameli' in classroom; watch viral video

Girl performs Katrina Kaif's item number 'Chikni Chameli' in classroom; watch viral video

Since shared on Instagram a few days ago, it has gathered over 138K views and thousands of likes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Remember the days of school when students introduced each other on the first day? At times, people are also asked to perform some talent while speaking about self.

A video showing a young female energetically nailing dance steps to Katrina Kaif's item number 'Chikni Chameli' in a classroom has surfaced on social media. It's gone viral for the performer's crazy moves and vibes.

The whiteboard was inked to read "Happy Teachers Day," hinting that the video might have originated from the special day celebrations at some educational institute. Since shared on Instagram a few days ago, it has gathered over 138K views and thousands of likes.

Watch:

Read Also
Watch: Woman scares crocodile with slippers to escape wild attack; old video goes viral again
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Girl performs Katrina Kaif's item number 'Chikni Chameli' in classroom; watch viral video

Girl performs Katrina Kaif's item number 'Chikni Chameli' in classroom; watch viral video

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan fielders drop a catch, Delhi Police cashes in to issue road safety message;...

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan fielders drop a catch, Delhi Police cashes in to issue road safety message;...

Watch: Kala Chashma dance trend hits Korean artistes

Watch: Kala Chashma dance trend hits Korean artistes

Wait, what? Doctors try removing snake that fit into woman's ear; watch

Wait, what? Doctors try removing snake that fit into woman's ear; watch

Who is Robert Smith? The Cure's musician had predicted Queen Elizabeth II's death date; watch video

Who is Robert Smith? The Cure's musician had predicted Queen Elizabeth II's death date; watch video