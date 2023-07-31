Girl From China Travels With Grandparents, Asks Them To Take THIS Oath Before Going On Vacation |

The internet is talking about a Chinese girl named A Yi who set on a vacation with her grandparents, and what's making it go viral is the oath they took before travelling on a memorable trip.

The girl shared a video on Weibo, a social media platform, earlier this month while telling netizens that the trio planned to enjoy the vacation to Beijing with an undertaking that they wouldn't complain about things and decisions on the trip and spend time with no regret.

The video reportedly showed people taking an oath and loudly repeating, "I pledge never to say: ‘The ticket is too expensive. You go and enjoy yourself and I will wait outside." "I will never say ‘restaurant food is too expensive. It’s better to eat at home. I will not push others to wake up at 4 or 5 am," they said further.

They chanted those words to cheer up for the sightseeing plan by even raising one's fists. This 'oath-taking' thing has caught the attention of netizens and travel lovers, inspiring many on travel plans and rules. In response to the viral video, people commented, "I’ve learned from this. Next time before I take my parents to travel, I will make them do the same."

