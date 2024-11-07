Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video

Girl Starts Crying When Dad Asks To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Him | Instagram/Kids Drama

It is often said that kids can be too dramatic at times, even running into tears, especially to grab their favourite chocolate or sweets. In a recent viral video, a little girl was seen crying and refusing to offer her dad his share on an ice cream. After having her own vanilla ice cream, when she saw her father opening a chocolate cone, she grabbed it and denied to give it back to him. She literally stole the chocolate ice cream from the parent and started enjoying it herself, refusing to even share a bite of it with daddy.

The video recorded, by her mother, heard the dad asking her his ice cream, only to get a negative reply repeatedly. The little girl took away her daddy's ice cream and claimed it to be her own, after enjoying its taste and flavour. She was a no-no to allow her father take a bite of it. Adorably or dramatically, she held the cone in her hand and licking it.

Mom records video of girl crying, denying to share ice cream with dad

The mother captured the moment on camera and even looked at the dramatic way the girl behaved towards her dad, for an ice cream. It was believed that the father-daughter probably mistakenly exchanged their ice creams, where the girl first received a vanilla ice cream and the dad was offered the chocolate flavor. Later, noting that her father was holding a chocolate ice cream, she cried and asked to enjoy it herself.

This video is going viral on Instagram and is drawing a wide range of reactions. While a few users pointed out that the girl needs to be taught sharing, others found the video adorable in some way.

"This the time to teach some manners not to pamper," one said. "Girls can do stuff n it's cute," wrote another.