'Gir Mat Jaana': Viral MP Woman's Dance Fails To Impress Netizens, Leaves Them In Splits

'Gir Mat Jaana': MP Woman's Dance Goes Viral Again | Instagram/Omprakash Paraste

Remember the woman who broke the internet for her not-so-impressive dance moves and inspired a dance meme? Identified as a woman named Rambai from Madhya Pradesh, her dance reel had become a trending meme on the internet, which even was used by netizens as a reel template.

Now, she's back with another video, which is making the internet laugh out loud. Failed to impress netizens with her grooving style, she received hilarious comments from them. People noted that Rambai's dance steps were not too engaging and energetic, rather looked as if she was weirdly walking on a treadmill or street. In this regard, one of the comments said, "Gir mat jana (Don't fall off)".

Do you think the same?

Check out her dance video below

Before you exactly take a look at the comments section, we ask you to consider watching the video yourself. It opens by showing her dressed in a yellow saree and throwing some dance moves in her own style. She is seen jumping backward and forward by holding her saree, but without much of a smile or grace.

Her facial expressions are next to nil, which put netizens down.

Her impression-changing dance step

They didn't show interest in her dance steps, only until she did something "super" at the end. Those who watched the dance video up to the end learned that she was really good and it was too early to judge her performance without entirely looking at it.

Before the video concluded, the saree-clad dancer did a "flute" pose, which instantly pulled the attention of internet users. They liked her flute-based step.

Taking to the comments section, many users dropped 'heart' and applause' emojis. A few termed her overall dance performance to be "Super se upar".

Being posted on November 6, the video has already gone viral on Instagram. It has gathered more than two lakh views on the social media platform and thousands of likes.