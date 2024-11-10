 'Gir Mat Jaana': Viral MP Woman's Dance Fails To Impress Netizens, Leaves Them In Splits
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Gir Mat Jaana': Viral MP Woman's Dance Fails To Impress Netizens, Leaves Them In Splits

'Gir Mat Jaana': Viral MP Woman's Dance Fails To Impress Netizens, Leaves Them In Splits

People noted that Rambai's dance steps were not too engaging and energetic at first. They didn't show interest in her dance steps, only until she did something "super" at the end. Those who watched the dance video up to the end learned that she was really good and it was too early to judge her performance without entirely looking at it.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
'Gir Mat Jaana': MP Woman's Dance Goes Viral Again | Instagram/Omprakash Paraste

Remember the woman who broke the internet for her not-so-impressive dance moves and inspired a dance meme? Identified as a woman named Rambai from Madhya Pradesh, her dance reel had become a trending meme on the internet, which even was used by netizens as a reel template.

Now, she's back with another video, which is making the internet laugh out loud. Failed to impress netizens with her grooving style, she received hilarious comments from them. People noted that Rambai's dance steps were not too engaging and energetic, rather looked as if she was weirdly walking on a treadmill or street. In this regard, one of the comments said, "Gir mat jana (Don't fall off)".

Do you think the same?

Check out her dance video below

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon

Before you exactly take a look at the comments section, we ask you to consider watching the video yourself. It opens by showing her dressed in a yellow saree and throwing some dance moves in her own style. She is seen jumping backward and forward by holding her saree, but without much of a smile or grace.

Her facial expressions are next to nil, which put netizens down.

Read Also
Divyang Man From MP Grooves To Sooseki Song's Hindi Version 'Angaaron' With His Wife; Video Goes...
article-image

Her impression-changing dance step

They didn't show interest in her dance steps, only until she did something "super" at the end. Those who watched the dance video up to the end learned that she was really good and it was too early to judge her performance without entirely looking at it.

Before the video concluded, the saree-clad dancer did a "flute" pose, which instantly pulled the attention of internet users. They liked her flute-based step.

Taking to the comments section, many users dropped 'heart' and applause' emojis. A few termed her overall dance performance to be "Super se upar".

Being posted on November 6, the video has already gone viral on Instagram. It has gathered more than two lakh views on the social media platform and thousands of likes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later...

Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later...

'Gir Mat Jaana': Viral MP Woman's Dance Fails To Impress Netizens, Leaves Them In Splits

'Gir Mat Jaana': Viral MP Woman's Dance Fails To Impress Netizens, Leaves Them In Splits

114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'

114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'

Roadside Vendor In Bengaluru Sells Coconut At ₹55 After Online Delivery Show Higher Rates

Roadside Vendor In Bengaluru Sells Coconut At ₹55 After Online Delivery Show Higher Rates

Realtor Gaurav Gupta Reveals House Helps In Gurgaon Receive Fixed Rates Of ₹1000 Per Month For...

Realtor Gaurav Gupta Reveals House Helps In Gurgaon Receive Fixed Rates Of ₹1000 Per Month For...