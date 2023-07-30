Ghaziabad Viral Video: Youths Drink Sitting On Car Roof Near City's Connaught Place; 3 Arrested |

A video showing youths violating traffic and road safety norms has surfaced online. The matter was reported from Connaught Place near Ghaziabad where two men seated on the car roof were casually seen consuming a drink and waving at passersby. The footage also caught the youth recklessly throwing off the can on a busy road after use. WATCH VIDEO

3 Arrested

ACP Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava told the media that the police team has taken action on the incident recorded in the viral video. "Three accused have been arrested with respect to a video showing men drinking on a car's roof. Interrogation is underway. The vehicle has been seized. It was reported that a challan of Rs 10,000 was deducted while taking action under the Motor Vehicle Act.