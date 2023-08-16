 Ghaziabad Shocker: Policeman Slaps & Kicks Man On Ground; Suspended After Video Of Assault Goes Viral
The policeman was quoted in local media reports as saying that the man would pass comments on his sister, which angered him and resulted in him assaulting the man.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Ghaziabad Viral Video |

A video of a policeman identified as Rinku Rajora thrashing a man furiously has gone viral on social media, followed by the cop's suspension from duty. Visuals recorded constable Rinku, in his uniform, repeatedly slapping the man on the ground and disrespectfully kicking him with his shoes.

Policeman reveals why he expressed aggression

The policeman was quoted in local media reports as saying that the man would pass comments on his sister, which angered him and resulted in him assaulting the man. However, it was then argued that the officer should have taken action under the law and resorted to appropriate procedures (police complaint) to deal with the matter instead of openly charging violence in broad daylight.

Video of assault goes viral

In the video, we could see a man lying on the roadside and being beaten up by the policeman. Despite the incident taking place in the presence of locals, none intervene to stop the assault. Even kids and youth witnessed the act that is believed to have occurred on August 14.

FIR registered, police suspended

As the video went viral, a departmental inquiry was launched and Rinku was suspended from duty. An FIR was registered against the constable posted at the Madhuban Bapudham police station of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A case of assault and issuing threats was reportedly lodged.

