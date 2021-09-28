'Ghadi pehen ke kaun pool me jaata hai?': Virat Kohli's shirtless picture goes viral but netizens have other concerns

IPL team Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) lost two back-to-back matches in the UAE leg. However, they finally defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) to register their first victory in IPL 2021 bringing their campaign back on track.

This win might have allowed RCB players relax and enjoy. Perhaps, this is the reason why the cricketer was seen chilling in a swimming pool.

The team's official Twitter handle, on Monday, shared pictures of a shirtless Kohli as well as other RCB players enjoying themselves in a swimming pool.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Our boys definitely deserve to cool off after a couple of days of intense #IPL action."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The pictures went viral earning more than 15.5 K likes. The picture of a shirtless Kohli wearing black sunglasses over his head made fans fall further in love with him.

While many were drooling over the pictures of their favourite cricketers, an unusual thing caught Twitterati's eye. Kohli was seen wearing a watch in the pool which left Twitterati puzzled. This led to some hilarious reactions by the public.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.



Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:13 PM IST