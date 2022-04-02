e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / 'Get well soon': Twitterati extends health wishes to Malaika Arora over accident at Khopoli

'Get well soon': Twitterati extends health wishes to Malaika Arora over accident at Khopoli

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday evening during her travel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The unfortunate incident took place at Khopoli, according to reports, she has received minor injuries and admitted to Apollo hospital.

Fans and followers soon began praying for her quick recovery, Twitter took to see "get well soon..." texts for the actress.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Artist Asit Roy's works posthumously exhibited at Jehangir Art Gallery Mumbai: Artist Asit Roy's works posthumously exhibited at Jehangir Art Gallery

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST