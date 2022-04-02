'Get well soon': Twitterati extends health wishes to Malaika Arora over accident at Khopoli

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday evening during her travel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The unfortunate incident took place at Khopoli, according to reports, she has received minor injuries and admitted to Apollo hospital.
Fans and followers soon began praying for her quick recovery, Twitter took to see "get well soon..." texts for the actress.
Take a look at some reactions, right here:
Advertisement
ALSO READMalaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli
Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)