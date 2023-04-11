'Gaumutra' is unfit for human consumption, says veterinary research body IVRI

Representational image |

'Gaumutra' or cow urine is not suitable for direct human consumption as it may contain potentially harmful bacteria, according to research carried out by the Bareilly-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), the country's premier animal research body.

The study, led by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institute along with three PhD students, found that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls contained at least 14 types of harmful bacteria, with the presence of Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections, being the most commonly detected. The study also found that buffalo urine was more effective against certain bacteria.

The findings of the peer-reviewed research have been published on the online research website Researchgate.

Study

“Statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cows, buffaloes, and humans suggest that antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far more superior than cows. The urine of buffalo was significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici,” Bhoj Raj Singh, who led the study, told the Times of India.

Singh, who heads the epidemiology department at the institute, carried out the research along with three of his PhD students between June 2022 and November 2022 on three types of cows, namely Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Vindavani (cross breed), from local dairy farms.

Even samples from humans and buffaloes were considered for the study. He noted that a “sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria”.

Belief on distilled 'cow urine'

While highlighting that there is a widespread belief that ‘distilled’ cow urine, as opposed to fresh cow urine, does not have infectious bacteria, he said the research on the same is still ongoing. However, he noted that it cannot be generalised that cow urine has anti-bacterial properties.

Meanwhile, a former director of IVRI, R.S. Chauhan, questioned the research. “I have been researching cow urine for 25 years and we have found that distilled cow urine improves the immunity of humans and helps against cancer and Covid. This particular research was not done on distilled urine samples which we recommend people to actually consume,” Chauhan told TOI.

Sale of cow urine in India

Notably, cow urine is widely sold in the Indian market without the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) trademark by many suppliers. The sale and consumption are not only unregulated but also gain legitimacy as cows and their products are accorded religious sanctity in Hindu culture.