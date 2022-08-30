Ganeshotsav 2022: Unique gigantic 32-feet fig tree 'Athi Vinayagar' idol is the newest attraction for Ganesh Chaturthi

Athi Vinayagar Idol: 32 feet Lord Ganesh Idol made of fig tree (The real idol is yet to be unveiled) |

The gigantic idol 'Athi Vinayagar' is made with 83 fig trees by the Nagai Viswaroopa Vinayagar Committee. The carving of Lord Ganesh from the holy fig tree began in January this year and the work was completed by Sthapathi Thirunavukarasar and 14 other sthapathis.



The committee's president Kubendran said that it took nearly 8 months to carve this beautiful image with raw fig trees sourced from the Cauvery delta districts.



"We worked assiduously day and night to make the idol of Pillaiyar (another name of Ganesh)," said Chief Sthapathi Thirunavukarasu.

"We spent close to Rs 1.5 crore in having this idol weighing 4 tons and also a huge ratham (chariot) on which the Lord will be placed," Kuberan told PTI.

According to Kuberan, Athi is considered very sacred by the Hindus as the tree is associated with Lord Dattatreya representing Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar. Also, the fig tree is well-known as a symbol of happiness, prosperity and longevity in the country.

"This will be the only such idol in the country for Ganesh, though Tamil Nadu has Athi Varadar, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu in Kancheepuram, who grants darshan for devotees once in 40 years; and Athi Perumal of Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple in Kozhikuthi village on the banks of Cauvery river near Mayavaram," he claimed.

It is said the presiding deity of Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple is 20-feet tall and made of fig wood while Athi Varadar, in reclining posture, is 9 feet.