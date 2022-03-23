'Fruit chai' from Surat is leaving netizens in splits; watch video

Hey chai lovers, Surat based beverage centre will shock you for its bizarre preparation. To your favorite hot sip, the tea maker added slices of fruits! Wait, what? Yes, you read it right, that's a 'Fruit chai'.

In a recent video shared by food blogger Amar Sirohi, we can see a street side vendor brewing 'Fruit chai'. The video suggests the vendor to be from Surat.

In the now viral clip, the chef adds some milk to utensil on stove and then begins to pour in slices of various fruits. To prepare the odd recipe, he then adds banana, chikoo (Sapodilla), an apple. No sooner, the vendor also grates ginger and sprinkles tea leaves, powder to the boiling liquid.

Did the creation impress netizens? The comments section read, "...yeh kuch zyaada nahi ho gaya (isn't this too much)", "Why why why", and so on... It was hard to find people appreciating the bizarre beverage.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:00 PM IST