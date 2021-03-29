From umbrellas on shoes to animal cruelty, here's the list of #StuffThatShouldNotExist

Ever looked at something and felt so horrified that you never want to see it again? We have all been there. There are some things that just should not exist. Like pineapple pizza, veg biryani, exams, taxes, and the likes.
Recently, Twitterati have been coming together to share what they think should not exist. The hashtag- #StuffThatShouldNotExist is going viral and most of the tweets have us nodding in agreement.
For example, trophy hunters. Animal rights FTW.
Who puts carpets in the bathroom and why?
THE BEST
Want to check out other tweets? Here you go!
(Trigger Warning: You're about to see some really horrible things that we would be better without)
