From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' to Ludo's 'O Beta Ji': US dancing dad sets Indians grooving with his Bollywood moves

A Washington-based content-creator, Ricky Pond, and his son are setting Indians grooving to their desi dance moves on some of the greatest Bollywood numbers.

From SRK's 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' to Ludo's 'O Beta Ji,' the father-son duo has been winning hearts with their dance videos on peppy Indian tracks going viral on Instagram.

Pond, who calls himself a "Dancing Dad with 4 Kids" in his Instagram bio has become Internet's new favourite these days through his quirky and entertaining dance videos.