From naming his son XAE A-12 to selling flamethrowers, 5 things only Elon Musk can do

Elon Musk, best known for creating Tesla, always finds himself in the spotlight with things only he can do.
With the most recent being his son whom he named Xae A-12.
Space travel, artificial intelligence, underground bullet trains and submersibles are all parts of his interests.
One should not forget his interesting ambition to colonize planet Mars.
With that said, here are 5 things only Elon Musk can do.
#1 Naming his newborn son XAE A-12
Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and his girlfriend and Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes have welcomed their first child together.
Musk announced the birth of their child on Twitter, confirming it is a baby boy and both mother and baby were doing fine.
In response to a user's Tweet, that read: 'We need the name we literally need it,' Musk replied, 'X Ã? A-12 Musk.'
Later, Canadian singer Grimes shed some light on the name of her newborn son with multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk -- X AE A-12.
The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name.
Apparently, the 'X' stands for "the unknown variable," 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, or, in Grimes' words, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."
#2 Sold Flamethrowers
Apart from Tesla, Musk owns many other companies. Musk had earlier stated that if his 'Boring Company' sold 50,000 hats, he would sell flamethrowers.
In just five days, 20,000 flamethrowers were sold at $500 each.
Although Musk provided a complimentary fire extinguisher, the law enforcements in the country were not too happy about it.
#3 Plans to Colonize Mars
NASA's lack of attention towards Mars prompted a frustrated Musk to address it himself.
A portion Musk's SpaceX venture is working towards developing a rocket capable enough of reaching planet Mars.
This aspirational project is designated to launch in 2022 and reach Mars sometime in 2023.
#4 Bought a James Bond car
Musk grew up in South Africa and was highly fascinated with James Bond, a particular scene in the movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' where Roger Moore drove the vehicle off a pier and it somehow transformed into a submarine.
In 2013, the tech mogul purchased the Lotus Esprit car which was used in the movie and planned on upgrading it with an electric power plant to somehow transform the car into a submarine, just like the movie showed.
#5 Dropped out of PhD program in just two days
While most people dream to get accepted into Stanford University, Musk, on the other hand dropped out of a physics program just two days after he was accepted.
Musk told the chairman of the department that he felt the internet was the future.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)