From Namaste Trump to hosting India's second home pink-ball Test: Ahmedabad's refurbished Motera Stadium has Twitter abuzz

Exactly a year ago, then US President Donald Trump took part in a massive event at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat. 'Namaste Trump' intoned thousands at the newly renovated stadium as the US leader took the stage. But while the Motera Stadium has been making news headlines for several years now, it is only now that it will be thrown open for cricket.
The world's largest stadium with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators will on Wednesday host the day-night Test between India and England. Before the first ball is bowled, the stadium was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.
The new and improved stadium has been built after demolishing the old one which had a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators.
"I can say that the Motera Stadium which is the largest in the world, is not just the biggest, but is one of the best stadiums in the world. The facilities for the spectators and players are top-notch. This is not only the largest but it is one of the best stadiums in the world," marveled Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju after visiting the venue.
High on confidence after thrashing England in the second Test in Chennai, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to keep the winning momentum going when they take the field in the pink-ball Test. A win will take them one step closer to a spot in the final of the maiden World Test Championship.
Social media has been buzzing as the stadium inauguration drew close. And while some marvelled at the fact that 24th February had become a notable date for the stadium, others laid ominous emphasis on Trump's visit.
"Motera Stadium and Namaste Trump event led to COVID-19 spread in 2020. And now exactly a year later, Motera Stadium will again be in focus for the next one month. Hope all goes well," read one rather optimistic post, citing allegations that had come in the wake of last year's event.
Most however appear to be awed by the stadium. "My goodness! How spectacular does this stadium look for the next Test match in Ahmedabad?! 110K capacity. A Theatre Of Dreams!" exclaimed former England International cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
"Fantastic to be at the new facility in Motera, great to see such world class facilities for cricket in Ahmedabad. Looking forward to taking the field here on 24th," wrote Rishabh Pant.
