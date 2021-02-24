From Namaste Trump to hosting India's second home pink-ball Test: Ahmedabad's refurbished Motera Stadium has Twitter abuzz

The new and improved stadium has been built after demolishing the old one which had a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators.

"I can say that the Motera Stadium which is the largest in the world, is not just the biggest, but is one of the best stadiums in the world. The facilities for the spectators and players are top-notch. This is not only the largest but it is one of the best stadiums in the world," marveled Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju after visiting the venue.

High on confidence after thrashing England in the second Test in Chennai, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to keep the winning momentum going when they take the field in the pink-ball Test. A win will take them one step closer to a spot in the final of the maiden World Test Championship.