From calls to 'bring PUBG back' to reminders about 'Sushant's patents': Akshay Kumar trolled after FAU-G teaser release

A month after he dropped the first look of upcoming game FAU-G, Akshay Kumar has released a teaser video for the same. Dropping the teaser on Dussehra, he had written, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!" he had tweeted.
The video shared by him showcased recent events, with Indian Army soldiers locked in a skirmish at Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The multiplayer game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games incidentally is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces.
But while some have said that they are looking forward to the game, the earlier debate surrounding it has also resurfaced. Irate Twitter users continue to be convinced that the game had been stolen from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, or that it has imitated the now-banned PUBG, or copied other games and app.
The overall vibe in the comment section seems to be one of negativity. As one eloquent Twitter user put it, "I hope your game will be super flop."
"A man who didn't even know about video games who created this games and launched it also. Itna fast, is this Sushant's patent ?? Bcoz Sushant's had working on many games app projects. Did u steal it? Answer us (sic)," read one angry tweet.
At the same time, the nationalistic sentiment that had preceded the ban of PUBG seems to have faded. There are several individuals in the comments section who have taken up the crusade to bring PUBG back, and get the upcoming game removed. "Oh god. Please bring PUBG back," tweeted one user.
Take a look at some of the comments: