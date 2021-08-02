From breaking stereotypes to raising donations- here's why Olympic champion Tom Daley's knitting is charming netizens

Tom Daley, the British athlete who went viral for his gold medal and a world record in swimming has been winning hearts on Twitter yet again- this time for his hobby. Daley was spotted working on a knitting masterpiece for the second time at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
The official Twitter handle of Olympics made a fun tweet on Monday about Daley knitting a Team Great Britain jumper. The tweet reads, "Urgent update: Knitting action is back underway at the Aquatics Centre. This time it is a @TeamGB jumper!"
Daley's knitting photos first went viral on Monday when he was seen knitting at the stands. The Olympics had tweeted the picture which went super viral.
In an Instagram story, Daley revealed that in this picture, he was knitting a sweater for a dog named 'Izzie'.
Daley's love for knitting ad crocheting is well-known. Around 6 days ago, in an Instagram reel, the Olympic champion had revealed that he has knitted a pouch for his gold medal.
Sharing the video, Daley had written, "THANK YOU TO ALL MY FELLOW STITCHERS! Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday. I made a little medal case too! 🇬🇧🇯🇵 YAY!"
All this love for knitting and carrying it around like a swag has netizens falling head-over-heels for Daley.
Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)