From breaking stereotypes to raising donations- here's why Olympic champion Tom Daley's knitting is charming netizens

Tom Daley, the British athlete who went viral for his gold medal and a world record in swimming has been winning hearts on Twitter yet again- this time for his hobby. Daley was spotted working on a knitting masterpiece for the second time at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The official Twitter handle of Olympics made a fun tweet on Monday about Daley knitting a Team Great Britain jumper. The tweet reads, "Urgent update: Knitting action is back underway at the Aquatics Centre. This time it is a @TeamGB jumper!"