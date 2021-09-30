'From Aquila to akela': After saree row, Delhi restaurant shut over health concerns; netizens indulge in mockery

Days after Delhi's Aquila Restaurant sparked outrage over its dress code, the eatery has now been asked to close within 48 hours. A notice was issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation directing the eatery to close over public health concerns and a licence issue. According to reports, the owner had complied with the directive.

"The public health inspector again inspected the site on September 24 and found that the trade is running under the same condition. You are directed to close the trade within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which suitable action including sealing will be taken without assigning further notice," a report by The Quint quoted the notice as saying.

Aquila Restaurant had found itself in the eye of a controversy after a video indicated that a woman had been denied entry for being garbed in a sari. The attire, they had decreed, did not come under the "smart casual" category. As the clip went viral, hundreds had taken to social media platforms in outrage, or downvoted the eatery's ratings online.

The news has satisfied the netizens who were angry with the restaurant for 'insulting their culture'. Many are celebrating the news today.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 05:52 PM IST