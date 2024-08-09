Fried Pakodas Served On Newspaper Reading ‘11 Foods That Help In Weight Loss’ Leaves Netizens Laughing Over Irony

An Instagram post showing fried pakodas served on a newspaper reading the headline “11 Foods That Help in Weight Loss” has left netizens laughing over the irony it carried. The post captured how a plate of crispy, deep-fried pakodas were placed atop a newspaper page boasting about healthy, weight-loss-friendly foods. Taking note of the humorous irony reflected in the post, it has got people laughing out loud.

The clear contrast between the oil-fried snack and the health-focused newspaper piece has caught the attention of people and made them term it “sarcasm” for the very reason that the health advice wasn’t followed by the food vendor. As the internet saw the pakodas served on the newspaper carrying a health and fitness write-up, they noted how the street vendor skipped the advice to serve the oily dish on it. “Bhai ki priority set hai,” people commented in this regard.

Also, the post was shared with a noteworthy caption. It read, “Had to eat all pakoras to read the article!” This made netizens laugh a little more.

Meanwhile, the newspaper article that mentioned about consuming healthy to facilitate weight management asked people to sip nourishing liquids to stay hydrated alongside easting fruits and vegetables well. However, the beneficial content was buried or rather covered by the unhealthy snack it carried above.

As the post rolled out online, it made people react to it. More than 61,000 Instagrammers hit the like button.

Some of them took to the comments section to express their reaction to the ironic image showing pakodas packed in a newspaper carrying weight loss tips. Laughter emojis flooded the comments section.

One of the users addressed the guilt factor one might have come across looking at the article after the oily meal. The person said, on this note, “You can transfer to another piece of paper or something else.”