Free Bus For Women In Karnataka: MLA Turns Bus Conductor To Issue 'Zero-Fare Ticket' To Female Passengers

On June 11, the Congress government in Karnataka fulfilled its promise of ensuring free travel for women via the state-run buses. An image of MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayana posing as a bus conductor to issue zero-value tickets to female passengers went viral on social media. For the bus route Nanjangud-Mysore, the politician issued the tickets to women onboard while marking the launch of the 'Shakti Scheme'.

Check pictures below

Appreciated by people

Darshan was lauded by people for connecting with the public on the ground and performing the role of a bus conductor there. Many shared visuals online and appreciated the government's move as well as the politician's approach to inaugurate it on Sunday.

Woman MLA drives bus to launch scheme

Meanwhile, one of the visuals from the launch that surfaced online and went viral showed a woman MLA from KGF in Karnataka driving the state-run bus to mark the big day.

During the inauguration of the 'Shakti Scheme' providing free travel for females, a lady MLA identified as a politician from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Roopakala M Shashidhar was seen driving the public transport with the assistance of the official driver. A few female passengers were onboard to enjoy the first trip under the scheme.

Shakti Scheme

The Shakti Scheme was launched on June 11 which made women in Karnataka travel free of cost in KSRTC and BMTC buses. The day marked the administration rolling out the first of the five poll guarantees listed in the party manifesto for the Assembly Election.

The scheme is available for women, who are domiciled in Karnataka, for the journey within the State limits. This free travel service will benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers every day and would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 4,051.56 crore annually, officials told the media.

The government noted that this scheme will reduce the travel expenses of working women from the poor and lower middle class, and as the savings can be used for household expenses, the scheme has brought smiles on women's faces.