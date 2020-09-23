FPJ Video Watch: Your daily dose of humour and entertainment on September 23, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown. Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. Amid this, internet content creators have been finding ways to keep people entertained through their hilarious videos.

While we bring you the latest news and updates from around the world, FPJ Video Watch is here to give you your daily dose of rib-tickling videos from the internet.