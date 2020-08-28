FPJ Video Watch: Your daily dose of humour and entertainment on August 28, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown. Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. Amid this, internet content creators have been finding ways to keep people entertained through their hilarious videos.
While we bring you the latest news and updates from around the world, FPJ Video Watch is here to give you your daily dose of rib-tickling videos from the internet.
Here are our top videos for today:
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s iconic scene “Rasode mein kaun tha” has become internet's favourite meme, courtesy to musician Yashraj Mukhate's amazing mashup. While several influencers have given their own twists to the same, this one is too hilairous to miss.
Video meter rating: 9/10
When Saloni Gaur predicted 'Glow and Handsome'
Internet sensation Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi is known for her rib tickling videos, mimicking Bollywood actresses like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The 20-year-old has made it to the list onnce again, but this time for an old video.
Video meter rating: 9/10
Keanu Reeves-led franchise 'John Wick's iconic silenced pistol fight perfectly resembles private accounts arguing on social media
Video meter rating: 5/10
Saved the best for the last!
This viral video of a teacher explaining volcanic eruption during an online class won hearts over the internet on Friday.
Video meter rating: 10/10
