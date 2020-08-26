FPJ Video Watch: Your daily dose of humour and entertainment on August 26, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown. Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. Amid this, internet content creators have been finding ways to keep people entertained through their hilarious videos.
While we bring you the latest news and updates from around the world, FPJ Video Watch is here to give you your daily dose of rib-tickling videos from the internet.
Here are our top videos for today:
This painfully hilarious video will leave you in splits but also make you feel bad for the man.
Video meter rating: 7/10
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s iconic scene “Rasode mein kaun tha” has become internet's favourite meme. TikTok star Ronit Ashra also known as 'a boy in a wig' is usually seen mimicking Bollywood's leading ladies. In his latest video, he is seen lipsyncing the latest mashup by musician Yashraj Mukhate.
Video meter rating: 10/10
International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 every year to appreciate dogs and promote their adoption. To celebrate this day, we had to include an adorable fur friend on the list.
Penny Short Legs' mother tucking her in bed is too cute to miss!
Video meter rating: 9/10
Every Desi mom ever
Video meter rating: 8/10
Rapper and musician Baba Sehgal has released his new track 'Black Coffee'. Sehgal who is known for is humourous songs recently shared the music video of the latest track and it's as cringe-worthy as the song.
Video meter rating: 5/10
Check it out here:
Internet sensation Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi is known for her rib tickling videos, mimicking Bollywood actresses like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The 20-year-old has posted a new video, which failed to meet the high standards she has set for herself.
Video meter rating: 5/10
Indian content writer and social media star Kusha Kapila, who works for popular media platform iDiva, is best known for playing the fictional character 'Billi Maasi.' In one of her recent videos, she has shared her first waxing experience and it is hilarious to say the least!
Video meter rating: 10/10
