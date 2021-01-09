FPJ Fun Corner: These viral videos of 2021 will make you go ROFL

Putting a smile on someone else's face is the perfect way to heal our own selves. With these hilarious videos, laugh away all the troubles that might surround you.
1. He ain't no snitch- This little gamer and his fist pump is cute and hilarious.
2. Indian dads on 1st January- This is rib tickling and something Indian teens can totally relate to.
3. Lets split the bill equally- Ankush Bahuguna perfectly describes the frustration when you go out with your friends, order a salad and end up paying 2000 bucks.
4. The Moo concert- This will make you go ROFL. A man auditioning in front of cows, not something you see everyday.
5. Matchmakers on Netflix- This one will make you laugh hysterically as the observations here are perfect to say the least.
6. Things teachers say- This is probably the one which will make you say "This is so accurate!!!"
7. This or that- This rib tickling video showcases our habit of making wrong choices.
8. She said the facts- This little girl is not just adorable but extremely witty.
