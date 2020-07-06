FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 6, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown. COVID-19 has affected 11,586,780 people globally and claimed the lives of 5,37,372. Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few handpicked jokes that will leave you in splits:

Ads during COVID-19 crisis

I like how ads have gone from “buy a toyota” to “this is a difficult and uncertain time for us all...buy a toyota”

Trying to be 'Aatmanirbhar' amid the lockdown

This morning I was having bread butter in breakfast. Wanted some green chutney for extra taste.

But thought of Modiji's advice and didn't ask my wife for it.

I got up myself, went to the kitchen, brought it on my own from the refrigerator, applied it on bread and had it.

Though the taste of chutney was different but had a great patriotic feeling of AATMNIRBHARTA.

After few minutes my wife came and asked me, "Have you seen a bowl of Mehandi I kept in the refrigerator last night ?"

The lockdown austerisity and viral challenges

The year is 2022. Only 8 people have jobs BUT we all know how to make Dalgona Coffee.

