FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 29, 2020

To lighten your mood during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best free puns, memes and jokes from the internet.

Why? Because puns are great and very important in a day-to-day lifestyle! Puns indicate intelligence level between the society and they actually aid our well-being which is a top priority while dealing with the deadly coronavirus.

Modern medical studies have proven that puns improve our health and boost immune systems. So, sit back and let the FPJ 'Pun' Corner do its work!

Bollywood movie dialogues in times of coronavirus:

Pickup up from where we left yesterday, here are some more Bollywood movie dialogues in times of coronavirus!

DDLJ - Bade bade shehero main choti moti bimariya hoti rehti hai senòrita!

Devdas - Kaun kambakth hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hain, Hum toh peete hain taki economy ko utha sakey, lockdown ko bardasht kar sake!

Om Shanti Om - Zindagi mei agar covid ke cases khatam na ho toh lockdown abhi baki hain mere dost!