FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 29, 2020

To lighten your mood during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best free puns, memes and jokes from the internet.
Why? Because puns are great and very important in a day-to-day lifestyle! Puns indicate intelligence level between the society and they actually aid our well-being which is a top priority while dealing with the deadly coronavirus.
Modern medical studies have proven that puns improve our health and boost immune systems. So, sit back and let the FPJ 'Pun' Corner do its work!
Bollywood movie dialogues in times of coronavirus:
Pickup up from where we left yesterday, here are some more Bollywood movie dialogues in times of coronavirus!
DDLJ - Bade bade shehero main choti moti bimariya hoti rehti hai senòrita!
Devdas - Kaun kambakth hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hain, Hum toh peete hain taki economy ko utha sakey, lockdown ko bardasht kar sake!
Om Shanti Om - Zindagi mei agar covid ke cases khatam na ho toh lockdown abhi baki hain mere dost!
Are you in a 1v1 roast session and running out of insults for your opponent?
Do not worry, because, insults , when coated with humour and wit, lose their sting and make you laugh, enjoy and also apply cold water on burnt area.
Here are some insults you will like:
His obesity is surplus gone to waist.
He left his job because of illness and fatigue, his boss was sick and tired of him.
What he lacks in intelligence, he makes up in stupidity.
It is not that he has no presence of mind, his trouble is absence of thought.
He gave a very moving performance , everyone moved to the nearest exit.
Throwback to the good ol' days
Twitter user @filmgurlthot rightly describes the joys of the good old days when cinemas were open. "I miss walking out of a theater after watching a movie and feeling like i just got back to reality from another dimension."
Let's be honest, we are still looking for Tony Stark in this universe.
Punny or Nothing!
I was reading a book about computer bugs when I reached page 403.
Next thing I know, '404 not found'.
So I referred to the table of contents, and the missing page was about spiders.
Hence, the 'Web' page not available.
(Credit: IG @pun_bible)
Punny or Nothing #2!
When I was in college, my housemate used to clean my room, and I used to clean his.
Guess we were just 'maid' for each other.
(Credit: IG @pun_bible)
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)