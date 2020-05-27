FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 27, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the fourth phase of the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
Lockdown 5.0?
Media: What do you think about Lockdown? Should it be continued or removed?
Rahul Gandhi: Hmm.. ummm.. it is difficult to say.. What is Modi saying?
Media: He has suggested to remove the lockdown..
Rahul Gandhi: Lockdown should not be removed!
Aam Aadmi Party!
Salman Khan or Baba Sehgal?
Superstar Salman Khan seems to be the most productive person during this lockdown with the actor having released three music videos since the lockdown first began. Reacting to Bhai's latest song, Twitter user @Trendulkar said, "By the time this lockdown ends, Salman bhai will definitely take away Baba Sehgal's job."
10% Chips, 90% Air
