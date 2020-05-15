FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

It has been 52 days since the coronavirus lockdown started and to enlighten your mood, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes for the day.
'Zaroori hai kya?'
Ever since PM Modi blessed us with the word 'Aatmanirbhar' (Self-reliant), every Indian has become 'Aatmanirbhar' in one way or another. But a very important question still remains unanswered!
'Not this time, Trivedi'
Which one are you?
What day is it? Is there any difference between a Sunday and Thursday anymore? Although, we have achieved a remarkable feat in times of corona as Twitter user @KyuHaiYe says, "Now I am both, early morning person and a late night person."
Ghana Pallbearers ft. Ramadan 2020
Timing is key while breaking your fast. If you break your fast a minute early, then *Ghana pallbearers music plays*.
What is the translation of 'Dosa Batter' in English?
Name a more iconic trio than this 'MSN', we will wait!
We are all trying!
Lastly, Modi ji wants to make 'Aatmanirbhar' Bharat with Rs 20 lakh crore package
I am trying to be 'Aatmanirbhar' here with Rs 20 in my bank account.
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.