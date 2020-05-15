Viral

Updated on

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

By Husain Rizvi

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020
FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

It has been 52 days since the coronavirus lockdown started and to enlighten your mood, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes for the day.

Sit back, enjoy these hilarious memes and jokes and thank us later.

'Zaroori hai kya?'

Ever since PM Modi blessed us with the word 'Aatmanirbhar' (Self-reliant), every Indian has become 'Aatmanirbhar' in one way or another. But a very important question still remains unanswered!

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

'Not this time, Trivedi'

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

Which one are you?

What day is it? Is there any difference between a Sunday and Thursday anymore? Although, we have achieved a remarkable feat in times of corona as Twitter user @KyuHaiYe says, "Now I am both, early morning person and a late night person."

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

Ghana Pallbearers ft. Ramadan 2020

Timing is key while breaking your fast. If you break your fast a minute early, then *Ghana pallbearers music plays*.

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

What is the translation of 'Dosa Batter' in English?

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

Name a more iconic trio than this 'MSN', we will wait!

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 15, 2020

We are all trying!

Lastly, Modi ji wants to make 'Aatmanirbhar' Bharat with Rs 20 lakh crore package

I am trying to be 'Aatmanirbhar' here with Rs 20 in my bank account.

Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in