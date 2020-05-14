FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 14, 2020

It has been 51 days since the coronavirus lockdown was announced and to enlighten your mood, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes for the day.

Sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.

How is it going to be when salons open?

Salons have been shut since the lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24. While some are are lucky to have grooming kits and may have styled their hair and beard at home, there are few who are waiting for salons to re-open, and there is a slight chance that they are going to look like this: