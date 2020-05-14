FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 14, 2020

It has been 51 days since the coronavirus lockdown was announced and to enlighten your mood, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes for the day.
Sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.
How is it going to be when salons open?
Salons have been shut since the lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24. While some are are lucky to have grooming kits and may have styled their hair and beard at home, there are few who are waiting for salons to re-open, and there is a slight chance that they are going to look like this:
Memories or momories?
One of the many things we miss during the lockdown is standing at a street corner and eating the momos.
Twitter user @ankitatweetsyo puts it across in the best way possible as she wrote: "The memories of all the momos you have eaten in the past should be called as momories."
20 lakh crore relief package or sweaters to protect you from the cold, both are one and the same!
"A farmer announced to the flock of sheep, from tomorrow all of you are going to get sweater which will protect you from the cold. All the sheeps were happy until one of them asked, 'where are you going to get the wool from?'"
So how many of us are smart like the sheep who asked that question?
We know what you read it as!
Our mental state right now, is such that, Carnivorous is also being read as Coronavirus!
It is not 'Pyaar Karona', it is 'Corona Khatam Hona'!
Bollywood's very own Bhai, Salman Khan has always been one for music and singing. With this lockdown, Salman continues to drop bombs (literally) by releasing music videos and many of us, just like Twitter user Trendulkar cannot help but hope "The lockdown ends before Salman Bhai becomes a full-time musician."
(P.S Salman Khan's latest music video titled 'Tere Bina' features Jacqueline Fernandez)
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
