FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 9, 2020

Graduates of WhatsApp University
Being a part of WhatsApp groups can mean big things, just as Twitter user @sagarcasm says, "A friend of mine was showing off that once got a DM reply from Ayushmann Khurrana. And I was like - That's nothing, people from NASA and the United Nations directly send messages to my parents' WhatsApp numbers."
Virus predicting virus!
'Rishtas' in times of corona!
*On call*
Relatives: Beta kaise ho? kidhar ho aajkal?
Me: Ji hospital mein hu, corona hua hai.
Relatives: Humari pahechan mein ek ladki hai usko bhi corona hua hai kaho to baat chalaye.
(Credit: Twitter @bittu7664)
Something to think about:
Why is it called a zoom meeting and not a 'Co-vid'?
2020 in one picture:
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
